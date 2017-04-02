Kathryn Gregory

A memorial service for Kathryn Kay Gregory, 68, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Kathryn Kay (Williams) Gregory was born March 9, 1948, to Kenneth Williams and Vera (Wolfe) Williams. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1966.

In 1966 she married Jimmie Ray and they resided in Butler.

She later married Lee Gregory, and they made their home in Arapaho.

Gregory worked for Harvey White Insurance and Real Estate. She also worked for the Department of Human Services for several years, as a receptionist.

She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Clinton.

Gregory enjoyed cooking, and she liked to experiment with new recipes and collect cookbooks. She also collected salt and pepper shakers for several years.

Gregory was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Trenton Williams, Harry Williams and Gary Williams.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Angela Ray and husband, Kurt McKay, of Norman; a son, Dale Ray and wife, Roxanne, of Butler; two step-sons, Russell Gregory of Tres Piedras, N.M., and Robert Gregory of Tulsa; three brothers, Tom Williams and wife, Ingrid, and Daniel “Red” Williams and wife, Irene, all of Arapaho, and Larry Williams and wife, Donna, of Clinton; and sisters-in-law Jeanie Williams of Clinton and Marsha Williams of Tulsa.

Gregory is also survived by five grandchildren, Leah Ray, Samantha Ray, Marina Ray, Konner McKay and Kenton McKay; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Castorena; and a special cousin, Poinsett Tate.

There will be a viewing at the funeral home prior to the funeral services, from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Per her request Gregory will be cremated before the services on Tuesday.

The service will be officiated by Rev. David Tricky and will be under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.