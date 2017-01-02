Joyce Dunn

Joyce Elaine Dunn, of Pauls Valley, passed away January 27, 2017 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.

Mrs. Dunn was born August 31, 1925 in Arapaho, Oklahoma to Mark and Thelma (Howenstine) Jarvis. She was raised in the Arapaho and Custer County area and worked many years with her great-grandfather, mother and two uncles in the Custer County State Bank. She was married and blessed with one daughter, Bonnie. Later she owned and operated the RadioShack in Cassville, Missouri. Following her retirement, she came to Pauls Valley and made her home there for about 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Thelma Jarvis; her sister, Helen Story and two great-grandchildren, Abbie and Trey Arnold.

Surviving family include her daughter, Bonnie Beadles of Pauls Valley; three grandchildren, Amiee Arnold and husband, Travis Arnold, of Blanchard; Tara Blackwood and husband, Garrett Blackwood, of Richardson, Texas; and Logan Beadles of Norman; three great-grandchildren, Addison Arnold, Olivia Blackwood and Elliott Blackwood; niece, Joyce Story Forbes and husband, Dan Forbes; great nieces, Kristy Baker and husband, Jeff Baker, and daughter, Emily Baker, Elizabeth Marshall and husband, Joel Marshall, and Alexandria and Eli Marshall.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Arapaho Cemetery in Arapaho, Oklahoma. Inurnment and services for cremation are under the direction of Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the family’s guestbook at stufflebeanfuneralhome.com.

