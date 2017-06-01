Jose Salinas-Gonzales Jr.

Funeral services for Jose Luis Salinas-Gonzales Jr., 43, of Elk City, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Indian Baptist Church in Elk City.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in his Elk City home.

Salina-Gonzales Jr. was born Dec. 1, 1973, to Jose Gonzales and Isbel (Salinas) Gonzales in San Salvador, El Salvador. He was raised in El Salvador, where he also attended school and furthered his education by attending college.

He came to the United States in 1996, and married Arwen Sue Youngbull in April 2008.

He was employed doing ranching, working on pipelines and he also worked doing fencing for Joe D. Hall.

Salinas-Gonzales Jr. was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his wife and a daughter, Isabel Rose Gonzales, both of the home; a son, Jose Gonzales, of El Salvador; his father, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Fatima Isabel Salinas, of New York; and three grandchildren, Zxylah Whiteskunk, Esmeralda Sue Whiteskunk and Alerion Youngbull.

An all-night wake service will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the Indian Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Delfred Whitecrow, Rev. Delfred “Bunny” Whitecrow and Rev. Jose Reyes. Burial will conclude at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

