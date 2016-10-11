Joretta Shirley

Joretta Jean Gerner Shirley passed away peacefully on November 4, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was 76 years old.

Joretta was born in Clinton, OK to her parents, William J. and Ruby Lois Gerner. She graduated from Clinton High School and continued her studies at University of Oklahoma before beginning her career as a statistical typist in the accounting and legal fields. Joretta married Richard L. Shirley in 1961 and they made their home in Oklahoma City.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and homemaker, Joretta was a “first mover” into many new hobbies. She won a number of awards for her egg decorating art and was prolific with her beautiful needlepoint and cross-stitch pieces. She played the piano, organ and accordion but the most beautiful music that she brought into people’s lives was her sunny disposition. The many members of her family will always treasure her ever-ready smile and good nature.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard L. Shirley, and a loving extended family. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Quail Ridge Senior Living that attended to Joretta’s needs over the past four years.

A funeral service celebrating Joretta’s life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Mercer Adams Funeral Home, 3925 N Asbury Ave., Bethany, Oklahoma. A graveside service will follow that afternoon at 2:30pm at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Bessie Oklahoma.

