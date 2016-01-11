Joe Edward Kerby, 69, of Grove, OK, went to be with his Lord & Savior on October 27, 2016.

Joe was born 9/9/1947 in Norman, Ok, to Cecil & Marybelle (Culver) Kerby. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1965 & attended Oklahoma City University prior to earning his BA degree from The University of Central Oklahoma in 1972.

Joe was a member of the Canterbury Choral Society of Oklahoma City & performed in productions at Southwest Playhouse, Lyric, Starlight & Jewel Box theaters.

He served as music minister for the First United Methodist Church in Clinton, Grace United Methodist Church, Redeemer Episcopal Reformed Church in Oklahoma City and First Baptist Church of Grove, where he is currently a member.

Joe and his wife, Carolyn, retired to Grove, OK in 2007.

Joe was a talented musician, woodcarver, stone sculptor & was a man of joy & great love for everyone he met.

Joe is preceded in death by one brother, Paul Kerby, & his step-father, John N. Carver.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kerby. Others left to mourn his passing include his mother, Marybelle (Culver) Carver; father, Cecil Kerby & wife, Kay; two sons, Jeremiah Kerby & wife, Athena, & Chase Kerby; stepson, Lance Norick; stepdaughter, Allyson Norick; brother Bob Kerby & wife, Janie; two sisters, Maryann Asfahl & husband, Paul, & Nancy Kerby; grandchildren Kyndal & Duncan Kerby; step-grandchildren Emily, Caroline & Max; & a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 11/1/ 2016, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, 11/2/2016, at Grove First Baptist Church, Pastor James Paslay officiating.

Joe will be laid to rest Thursday, 11/ 3/2016, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Oklahoma City, OK at 2:00 pm.

Family and friends can leave online condolences, share precious memories & find more details by visiting Joe’s Book of Memories at www.honoringmemories.com.



