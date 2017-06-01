A memorial service will be held for Jet Kinder, 15, of Amarillo, Texas, and formally of Clinton, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of God in Clinton.

He died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Amarillo.

Tristian Jet Kinder was born June 15, 2001. He lived in Clinton and attended school there until his family’s recent move to the Amarillo area.

He enjoyed singing, writing and dancing. Kinder loved his family and also his friends at both Clinton and Canyon high schools.

Adopted at 3 years old, Kinder had the support of not only his adoptive family but also two counselors, Amy Melton Barnett and James Giticha, who did everything they could to ensure his well-being.

Survivors include his step-father and mother, Dr. John and Jaclyn Spydell; his father and step-mother, Earl and Monica Kinder; step-father Jack Franklin; his grandparents, JoEllen and Bill Hull and Daryl Kile; his sisters, Harley and Grace Kinder, Lauren Diaz, Caitlen Coxwell, Kaysson Epps and Avelette Warner; his step-sisters, Stephanie and Sara Franklin; his brothers, Eric and Austin Kinder, Matthew Coxwell, Johnathan and Jeremy Kinder; his step-brothers, Reese, Clay and Kyle Warner; and numerous other loving relatives.

An online guest register can be signed at angelfunerals.com.

