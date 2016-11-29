Funeral services for Jerry McGhee, 63, of Dill City, will be held at 10 a.m. today in Clinton’s First Christian Church.

He died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Great Plains Regional Hospital in Elk City.

Jerry Wayne McGhee was born Aug. 18, 1953, to Alton Wayne McGhee and Mary Leota (Johnson) McGhee in Sentinel. He was raised in Hominy until his sophomore year of high school. The family then moved to Thomas, where he graduated in 1971.

McGhee moved to Arkansas where he owned and operated a service station until 1996. Later he moved to Erick and worked as a repossession agent for a local bank and also farmed.

On April 17, 1999, he married Paula Yoder-Imboden in Dill City.

He had made his home on the family farm in 1998 where he continued farming. He also owned and operated T-N-Trucking the past several years, as well as raised honey bees and operated McGhee Family Honey Bee Farms.

McGhee was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed trucking, working with his honey bees, raising cattle and spending time with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Travis Imboden, Yukon; a sister, Evelyn McGhee, Sulphur; three brothers, Terry McGhee, Red Oak, Danny McGhee and Butch Ward, both of Sulphur; and one grandchild, Brinkley E. Imboden.

The service will be officiated by Rex Yoder and Travis Imboden. Burial will follow at North Burns Cemetery in Dill City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

