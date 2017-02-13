Jerry Hargis

Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Hargis, 83, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Life Fellowship Church.

He died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village.

Hargis was born March 5, 1933, in Sallisaw to James and Dorothy (Jackson) Hargis. He was raised and attended school in the Oklahoma City area, and received a degree in agriculture from Oklahoma State University.

He was in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and served during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

On Jan. 5, 1999, he married Wanda Marshall, and the couple made their home in Weatherford.

Hargis enjoyed fishing, attending church activities, spending time with family and friends, and telling stories about his family and his time in the military.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Veronika Hargis of Palo Alto, Calif., Tasha Bell and husband, O’Brian, of Oklahoma City, and Adrianne Marshall of Weatherford; one son, Andre Marshall, M.D. of Durham, N.C.; two brothers, James Hargis and wife, Patty, of Edmond, and Jon Hargis and friend, Shelly Michaels, of Bartlesville; one sister, Kim Ellis and husband, Chuck, of Houston, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Susan Hargis of Bartlesville.

Hargis is also survived by three grandchildren; six nieces and nephews, Mitch and Leigh Hargis, Ian Hargis, Ashley and Brian Smith, Allison and John Willand, Nicholas Hargis and Cassie Deford; and two dear friends, John and Tina Becker.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Corn Heritage Village.

The service will be officiated by Charles Murphy. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.