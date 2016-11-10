A memorial service will be held for J.D. Lafleur, 69, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton.

Lafleur died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

John Dillard “J.D.” Lafleur was born July 6, 1947, in Woodward, to John Amos and Marjorie (Irvin) Lafleur. He spent his childhood in Woodward, attended Woodward schools and graduated from Woodward High School in 1966.

He served in the U.S. Army from July 1967 to July 1970. He completed his basic training at Fort Polk, La., and radio tech school at Fort Gordon, Ga. He served in Vietnam one year and then in Italy.

He was honorably discharged with the rank of Spc. 5 Signal Corps, and afterward returned to Woodward.

On March 24, 1972, Lafleur married Pamela Esther Kamolz, and the couple made their home in Woodward.

In February 1973 they moved to Clinton, where Lafleur began his career with the Clinton Fire Department.

While working as a firefighter he held several part-time jobs including that of photographer and electrician, and he also worked at Shamburg’s Sporting Goods.

Lafleur retired from the Clinton Fire Department in February 1998 with the rank of lieutenant. After retirement he continued his father’s business, John’s Extinguisher Service, for several years.

He was a member of the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association and Clinton Noon Lions Club, where he served as president in 2002-2003.

Lafleur was born into the First Christian Church in Woodward, where he was baptized. Later in life he was confirmed into the Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, and most recently was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church of Weatherford.

He loved spending time with his family, hunting and fishing, and going camping with his and his wife’s camping club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Alpha Marie Lafleur; father- and mother-in-law, Walter and Louise Kamolz; and a brother-in-law, Bradley Kamolz.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, John H. Lafleur, Clinton; a sister, Margie Smith and husband, Michael D. Smith, Woodward; two brothers-in-law, Steven Kamolz and wife, Sandy, and Gary Kamolz, all of Holden, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Judy Kamolz, Woodward; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends.

Remembrances may be shared online at billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.

Visitation with the family will follow the service in the church fellowship hall until 4 p.m.

