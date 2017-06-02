A graveside memorial service for J.D. Browning, 76, of Foss, has been set for 2 p.m. Friday at Page Cemetery in Foss.

He died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Browning was born June 14, 1930, to Jim and Pearl Browning. He had little time for schooling and grew up with many responsibilities, including helping his father on the farm.

He drove the school’s bus to athletic events and was the bus mechanic, yet still managed to find time to play baseball.

On July 2, 1949, he married Virginia North.

Browning continued helping his father farm. When his father died of a heart attack at a young age, he took on the responsibility of the farm and provided for his mother as well as his own young family.

He and his wife farmed together, each on their own tractor.

To make ends meet he also drove a truck, worked at the gin in Burns Flat, swathed and bailed hay, combined wheat, raised cattle and more.

After 46 years of marriage, Browning’s first wife died.

In 2000, he married Freeda Sadberry, and she helped him farm and sell cattle. The couple shared a love of family, music and traveling, and spent many hours together on the road.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Dale (Butch) Browning and daughter-in-law, Jackie Browning.

Survivors include his wife and her family, including Little Freeda and Davinia; his daughter, Dayna Christensen and husband, Gary, their son, Jacob Christensen and Courtney, and their two sons, Jaxon and Maximus; his granddaughter, Karmen May and husband, Joe, and their three children, Stetson, Taylor and Darcy; his grandson, Darrean Browning and wife, Jamie, and their daughter, Piper; and a grandson, Ryan Browning.

The service will be officiated by Dave Ritter.