Funeral services for James Rucks, 64, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

James Dale Rucks was born June 29, 1952, to Charles Walker Rucks and Viola Gertrude (Readnour) Rucks in Weatherford. He was raised and attended school in Weatherford.

He furthered his education by attending the Burns Flat Nursing School and achieved his Licensed Practical Nursing degree.

He worked in health care most of his life and served in numerous medical facilities, including Oklahoma General Hospital in Clinton, Cordell Hospital, Integris Clinton, and the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Clinton. He also served as administrator at Weatherford Nursing Home.

Rucks was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma University football and the Thunder. In his spare time he also enjoyed researching genealogy and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marilyn Parrott and Pat Ellwood; and his life partner, Carl Henry.

Survivors include a brother, Charles Rucks and wife, Arvella, of Weatherford; three sisters, Doris Haff, of Mandan, N.D., and Carolyn Kitchens and Connie Cox, both of Weatherford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

