James Livesay

Funeral services for James L. Livesay, 84, of Canute, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Clinton’s Church of Christ.

He died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at his daughter’s home in Lake Coleman, Texas.

James Leonard “Slats” Livesay was born May 25, 1932, to Ottho Livesay and Ruby (Walton) Livesay in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton, graduating high school in 1950.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1950, and was honorably discharged in May of 1952.

In 1952 he married Betty Burk in Canute. They made their first home in Elk City where Livesay started a career in the oilfield. He transferred to Plainview, Texas, where they lived until 1975. They later moved to Canute, where he continued in the oilfield and retired in 1995.

After the passing of his first wife in 1998, Livesay married Dorothy Whitfield in 2000, in Seagraves, Texas. The couple made their home in Canute.

Recently they had both been in failing health and had gone to live with their children.

Livesay was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. He loved to fish, hunt, ride his motorcycles and was an avid reader.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Joe Dan Hardison; and two brothers, Leon Livesay and Leroy Livesay.

Survivors include his wife of the, Ballinger, Texas, home; a daughter, Terry Kirkland and husband, Rick, Lake Coleman Texas; two sons, Gary Livesay and wife, Michelle, Denton, Texas, and Mike Livesay and wife, Renee, Lubbock, Texas; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will conclude at Canute Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.