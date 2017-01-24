A mass of Christian burial was held Saturday for Isidoro Zapien, 88, of Clinton, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Zapien was born April 4, 1928, to Cipriano and Faustina (Armenda) Zapien in Chihuahua, Mexico. He was raised in San Antonio, Del Potrero, Mexico, and completed his grade school years there.

He married Socorno Orduno in 1993 in Mexico. He worked in the mines and was a taxi driver until retiring and moving to the U.S. in 2000.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed taking walks.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Miguel Zapien, Sabas Zapien and Hilario Zapien.

Survivors include two daughters, Maricela Ibarra, of Kansas City, Kan., and Angelica Zapein, of Chihuahua, Mexico; three sons, Cain Zapien, of Texas, Abel Zapien and Martin Zapien, both of Clinton; three brothers, Miguel Zapien, Sabas Zapien and Hilario Zapien, all of Mexico; 22 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

The service was officiated by Father Philip Creider. Burial to be held at a later date in Kansas.