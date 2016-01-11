Funeral services for Hugh E. Linn, 82, life-time Dill City resident, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Church of Christ, Fifth and Roach in Dill City.

He died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at the Cordell Christian Home in Cordell.

Hugh Edward Linn was born April 3, 1934, to Jess Lee Linn and Dorothy Forrest (Goss) Linn in Dill City. He was raised there and graduated from high school in 1953.

In 1953 he married Merle Dee Moore in Dill City. The couple farmed and ranched together in Dill City until her passing in 2005, and he continued the farming operation until his death.

Linn was a longtime faithful and active member of the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Imogene Beall.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy Linn and wife, Gayla, of Dill City; his daughter, Peggy Farrand and husband, David, of Inola; four grandchildren, Ryan Linn, Eric Linn, Ashley Legg and Andrew Farrand; and five great-grandchildren, Brody Linn, Landri Linn, Brayden Linn, Savannah Linn and Weston Legg.

The service will be officiated by Lloyd Overby, Ryan Linn and Josh Moyer. Burial will conclude at Lawn View Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.