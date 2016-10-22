Houston Doty

Houston C. Doty of Amarillo, Texas, 75, a 1958 graduate of Clinton High School, died Oct. 13, 2016.

The family will have private services at a later date.

Mr. Doty was born Oct. 26, 1940, at Rocky Ford, Colo., to Houston and Mary Doty.

After graduating from Clinton High School, he served three years in the military. On Dec. 13, 1963, he married Anna Marie Mueller at Lubbock, Texas.

In 1976 he was employed by the United States Postal Service at Shamrock, Texas. He transferred to Amarillo in 1981 and retired in 2010 after 29 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Marie Doty; one son, Tony C. Doty and wife Becky; two grandchildren, Heather and Anthony Doty; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Kayden; and a sister, Janice Kindred, of Albuquerque, N.M.

Arrangements are under direction of Cox Funeral Home of Amarillo.

