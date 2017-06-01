Holly Gates

Funeral Services for Holly (Douglas) Gates, 46, former Clinton resident and now of Edmond will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2017 in the First Church of God, officiated by Pastors Greg Hill and Roy Dobbs and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Holly Renae Douglas was born October 30, 1970 to Jerry and Sheron (Germany) Douglas in Weatherford, OK and passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2017 in Edmond.

Holly was raised in Clinton where she attended school. While at Clinton School she was active in Speech Club, Sci-Mat Computer Club, Deburger Debate member, Spanish Club, Tennis Team, Vocal Music, Cheerleading, Medical Transcription and DECA and graduated in 1988. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weathefrord. She also attended Burns Flat Technical School receiving training in Technical Class Computer. She has spent most of her adult life doing computer work and she had been employed with Dell Computer as Project Manager.

She was married to Joshua Gates on May 2, 2008 in Norman, OK and they have made their home in Edmond.

She was a member of the First Church of God; she enjoyed fishing, she like to sing and she enjoyed time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua Gates, of the home, parents, Jerry and Sheron Douglas, Clinton; daughter, Hope Hartz and husband Dillon, Edmond five sons, Brennen Thompson, Florida, Swade Reindl, Christian Gates, Joshua Gates all of Edmond and Keoni Gate, Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Jerry Dale Douglas and wife, Dawn , Sand Springs, OK, paternal grandmother, Nadine Douglas, Clinton.

She is also survived by niece, Trinity Douglas and nephew Jared Douglas, both of Sand Springs and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do to the Liver Transplant Unit at the Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK.

