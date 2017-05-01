Holly Gates

Funeral services for Holly (Douglas) Gates, 46, former Clinton resident and now of Edmond, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Church of God.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, in her Edmond home.

Holly Renae Douglas was born Oct. 30, 1970, to Jerry and Sheron (Germany) Douglas in Weatherford. She was raised in Clinton, where she attended school. She was active in the speech, Spanish and science and math computer clubs, and participated in tennis, vocal music and cheerleading. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1988 and then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Gates also attended Burns Flat Technical School and received technical training in computers. She spent most of her adult life doing computer work, and had been employed with Dell Computer as a project manager.

She married Joshua Gates May 2, 2008, in Norman, and the couple made their home in Edmond.

Gates was a member of the First Church of God. She enjoyed fishing, singing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her parents, of Clinton; a daughter, Hope Hartz and husband, Dillon, of Edmond; five sons, Brennen Thompson, of Florida, Swade Reindl, Christian Gates, Joshua Gates, all of Edmond, and Keoni Gates, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother, Jerry Dale Douglas and wife, Dawn, of Sand Springs; and a niece and nephew, Trinity Douglas and Jared Douglas, both of Sand Springs.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Greg Hill and Roy Dobbs. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

