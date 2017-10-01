Funeral services for Herbert Miller, 97, of Washita County, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in his rural Corn home, five miles from where he was born.

Miller was born Sept. 11, 1919, to Otto Miller and Anna (Foote) Miller in Bessie. He was raised in Washita County and lived his life between Bessie and Corn. He attended the Flynn School and also Tabor College in Kansas.

After college he returned to Oklahoma and settled in Washita County, where he made his home on the family farm.

He married Clara Frey Feb. 16, 1943, in Bessie, where they continued to farm and ranch. They were married more than 66 years and she preceded him in death in March 2009.

Miller later married Jean (Coy) Cain, June 23, 2010, in Elk City. The couple resided on the Corn farm.

He was a member of the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church. Miller loved music and enjoyed going to the Clinton Jamboree, and his proudest accomplishments were caring for his cattle, wheat crops and farm.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter Miller and Raymond Miller; sisters-in-law Ann Miller and Jane Miller; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Howard.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Gary Miller and wife, Linda, of Weatherford; a step-son, David Cain, of Oklahoma City; a step-daughter, Pamela Lane and husband, Gary, of Canton, Texas; a sister, Esther Howard, of Cordell; two brothers, Alfred Miller and wife, Jean, and Loyd Miller, all of Cordell; three grandchildren, Greg Miller, Lisa Henning and Leanne Dias da Silva; two step-grandchildren, Jaime Lane and Kyle Lane; seven great-grandchildren; three step-great-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dennis Knight. Burial will conclude at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral home.