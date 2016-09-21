Harriet McClune

Funeral services for Harriett McClune, 74, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in the United Methodist Health Care Center in Clinton.

Harriett Rae (Cannon) McClune was born May 24, 1942, to Cephas E. Cannon and Dorothy June (Meek) Cannon in Sunnyside, Wash. She was raised in south Texas and in 1960 moved to Rocky, where she graduated from high school. She married Lee Franklin McClune in 1960, in Bessie.

She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State College in Weatherford and received a degree in elementary education in 1972.

She lived in Weatherford and taught school in Binger, before moving to Knoxville, Iowa, where she taught until she retired. After retiring she returned to Clinton.

McClune was a member of the Church of Christ; she enjoyed reading and playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Robert Cannon and Leland Cannon; a niece, Laura Cannon; and a brother-in-law, Ellis Cabaniss.

Survivors include three sons, James McClune, of Arizona, Grant McClune and wife, Erin, of Oregon, and Canon McClune, of Missouri; a sister, Florona Cabaniss, of Clinton; and nieces and nephews.

Burial will conclude at Lone Star Cemetery in Rocky under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.