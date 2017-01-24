A mass of Christian burial will be held for Harold Griffith, 76, of Clinton, at 10 a.m. today in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Oklahoma University Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Harold Luther Griffith was born Jan. 10, 1941, to Frank and Aline (Hill) Griffith in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Big Springs, Texas, and graduated from Coahoma High School. He continued his education at a local college.

He was called into the military and served a stint with the U.S. Navy. After his military service he worked for the federal government, and as a civilian spent two years in Vietnam. When he returned to the U.S. he attended pilot school in Dallas, Texas, specializing in crop dusting.

Griffith made his home in McAllister before marrying Elvira Borrego (Weichel) Dec. 7, 1977. They made their home in Clinton, and he piloted and crop dusted all over western Oklahoma and Texas.

In 2015 Griffith retired due to failing health.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed tinkering with aircraft and spending time at the coffee shop with his buddies. He was a member of the Oklahoma Agriculture Aviation Association, National Agricultural Aviation Association and Aircraft Owners Pilot Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roy Griffith; and a step-son, Robert Weichel.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two step-sons, Steve Weichel and wife, Janet, of Clinton, and Jim Weichel and wife, Kristen, of Rockwall, Texas; a sister, Molly Wyrick and husband, Tommy, of Coahoma, Texas; a brother, Frank Griffith and wife, Kathy, of Tucson, Ariz.; and three grandchildren, Victoria Scoville and husband, Caleb, of Edmond, Anna Kate Weichel and Griff Weichel, of Rockwall, Texas.

The service will be officiated by Deacon Bill Hough. Burial will conclude at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

