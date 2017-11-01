Funeral services for Gilbert Curtis, 62, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Clinton Indian Community Hall, east of Clinton.

He died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in his Clinton home.

Gilbert Richard Curtis was born April 11, 1954, to Richard Curtis and Lena Belle (Gould) Curtis in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton, and attended Pryor School as well as Sipi Indian School in Albuquerque, N.M.

Curtis enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972. After serving in the military he returned to Clinton, and in 1976 married Inez Whiteskunk in Cordell.

He was a member of the Indian Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, most of all his grandchildren. Curtis worked and lived in Clinton most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Regina Marie Curtis; a brother, Raymond Roy Standingwater; and four sisters, Elaine Henry, Laura Ann Curtis, Freda Sue Heap-of-Birds and Martha Rose Standingwater.

He is survived by his five sons, Cameron Curtis, Virgil Curtis, Guss Curtis, Eric Curtis and Gilbert Curtis Jr.; two sisters, Sami Curtis and Brenda Riggs, both of Clinton; a brother, Augustine Albert, of Amarillo, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Colony Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.