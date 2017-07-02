Funeral services for German Espinoza Jr., 31, former Clinton resident and now of Oklahoma City will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Oakley, Kan., following an automobile accident.

Espinoza was born Jan. 16, 1986, to German and Lupe (Vasquez) Espinoza in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High school in 2003. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 2010. He later attended the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, where he received a master’s degree in psychology in 2013.

He began his career with the Department of Human Services and was most recently employed by Crescent Services in Oklahoma City, a water transfer company. He had been at a Wyoming location and was returning to Oklahoma when he died.

Espinoza was on the cross country team and the varsity football team while at Clinton High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard and had served active duty during Hurricane Katrina.

He is survived by his father, German Espinoza Sr. of Clinton; his mother, Lupe Vasquez of Canadian, Texas; two sisters, Susie Sanchez of Amarillo, Texas, and Diana Valenzuela of Canadian, Texas; and two brothers, Ricky Espinoza of Elk City and Dennis Vasquez of Lubbock, Texas.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.