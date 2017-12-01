A funeral service for Georgia “Sue” Barton, 75, of Arapaho, has been set for 2 p.m. today in the Arapaho First Baptist Church.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at United Methodist Healthcare Center in Clinton.

Barton was born July 1, 1941, in Earth, Texas, to Gorge C. and Vada Pauline (Price) Harrington. She was raised in Earth until she was in the seventh grade and then moved to Taytum, N.M., where she finished her schooling.

In 1968 she moved to Clinton and attended Aladdin Beauty College, where she obtained her cosmetology license and instructor’s license. Barton worked at several places as a beautician, including her own salon, the Cordell Christian Home, Altera Nursing Home and the Clinton Veterans Center. She was also an instructor for Aladdin Beauty College.

On June 2, 1981, she married Larry Barton in Wheeler, Texas, and they made their home in Arapaho.

She was a member of the Arapaho First Baptist Church. Barton enjoyed spending time with her family and doing hair for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; three sons, Christopher Barton, of Arapaho, John Dean Butler and wife, Noki, of Thailand, and Bobby Butler, of California; two grandsons, Grayson Ruth, of Franklin, Texas, and Jacob Butler, of Thailand; and a nephew, Steve Lewis, of Texas.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.