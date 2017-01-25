George Wilkinson

Funeral services will be held for George Franklin Wilkinson, 93, formerly of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Thursday in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home.

He died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Roy E. Dobbs. Burial will follow the Thursday service at 3:30 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Cushing.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Edmond with Rev. Chris Shorow officiating.

