A memorial service for Gail B. Ross, 72, of Foss, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Gail Bidwell Ross was born March 15, 1944, to Constant Bidwell and Bessie (Foss) Bidwell in Saint Auburns, Vt. She was raised in Johnson, Vt., and graduated from Johnson High school in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Texas in El Paso, Texas.

She married Harry C. Ross Sept. 16, 1965, in Fort Devins, Mass. Her husband was a career military man and the family traveled extensively. They made their homes in Germany and Fort Bliss, Texas, and in 1994 settled in Foss.

Ross had been employed with the U.S. Postal Service for several years and most recently was the postmaster at Foss.

She enjoyed reading, and was an accomplished artist and outstanding cook.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; a son, Frank Samuel Sargent IV and wife, Gabriella, Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Pamela Wendy Sargent-Sanders, Washington; a sister, Leah Bidwell, Foss; a brother, Norman Lampher and wife, Joyce, North Wolcott, Vt.; four grandchildren, Carmen, Melissa, Ross and Fey; and four great-grandchildren, Allee, Autumn, Rylee and Kyler.

The service will be officiated by family and friends.

