Funeral services for Gabriel Littlecalf, 72, of Anadarko, will be held at 1 p.m. today in the Cheyenne-Arapaho Community Building east of Clinton.

He died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Littlecalf was born Aug. 31, 1944, to Fred Littlecalf and Fern Tsoddle Littlecalf in Clinton. He was raised and attended school in Clinton and Carnegie.

In 1985 he married Vergenta Blindwoman in Weatherford.

He worked for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma as a carpenter, and also worked in security.

The couple moved to Ashland, Colo., where he worked for St. Labre Catholic Mission School, retiring in 2012. They moved back to Oklahoma and settled in Anadarko, where they lived until the present time.

Littlecalf was a proud member of the Native American Church and was a Sundance Priest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clyde Littlecalf, Edward Capshaw and Fred “Porky” Littlecalf Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Littlecalf and Lavern Littlecalf.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; a daughter, Sybil Belin, of Kingfisher; two sons, Corlett James Blindwoman, of Busby, Mont., and Theodore Blindwoman and wife, Heather Bone, of Loveland, Colo.; three sisters, Wilma Stonecalf and husband, Kent, Ethelyn Moore, of Greenwood, Ark., and Anna Lowery and husband, Bob, of Albuquerque, N.M.; two brothers, Spencer Littlecalf and wife, LaVona, of Oklahoma City, and Charles Ray Littlecalf and wife, Linda, of Flint, Mich.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

Burial will conclude at the Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

