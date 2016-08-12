Funeral services will be held for Everett Crenshaw, 75, of Burns Flat, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Bethany Baptist Church.

He died Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at Saint Frances Hospital in Tulsa.

Crenshaw was born July 30, 1941, in Hugo to Ida Pettus. He was raised in Gay and Hugo, where he also started his schooling.

His family moved to western Oklahoma and settled in Clinton, where he graduated from Clinton High School in 1959. He continued his education at Southwestern State College in Weatherford.

In 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for four years. After receiving his honorable discharge he returned to Clinton.

He married Mary Brown, and the couple made their first home in Clinton.

Crenshaw worked for the Natural Gas Pipe Line Company in Clinton until 1979. He was then transferred to Decatur, Texas, where he lived until his retirement.

In 1995 he moved to Burns Flat, where he lived until his death.

Crenshaw was a longtime and faithful member of the Bethany Baptist Church, and loved spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leon Crenshaw; and a sister, Ruth Crenshaw.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Kim Kellum and husband, Jose, Tulsa, and Dayna Munoz and husband, Jason, Fort Worth, Texas; three sons, Perry Brown, Houston, Texas, Carlos Crenshaw and wife, Julie, Denton, Texas, and J.R. LeFlore and wife, Brooke, Oklahoma City; a sister, Clarice Lambert, Clinton; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Billy Mucker and Rev. James Callins. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery.

