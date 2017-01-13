Funeral services for Emery Kate Thompson, 1 year-old Clinton resident, will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at 10 A.M. at the First Baptist Church in Weatherford with Doyle Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Custer City Masonic Cemetery.

Emery was born Nov. 30, 2015, in Oklahoma City to Alex Tyler and Tiffany Annette (Powell) Thompson and passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at OU Medical Center – Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Emery is survived by her parents Alex and Tiffany Thompson of Clinton; maternal grandparents, Rocky and Ginger Powell of Weatherford and Ellis Powell of Eakly; paternal grandparents, Alan II and Sherry Thompson of Arapaho; paternal great-grandparents, Kathy and Alan Thompson of Arapaho, and Gerald Harris of Hydro; aunts and uncles, Tamara Powell of El Reno, J.D. and Emily Cleek of Castle Rock, Colo., Anthony and Nicole Thompson of Arapaho, and Alan III and Rachel Thompson of Arapaho; and cousins, Jaxon, Emma, Chloe, Trinity, Sofia, Axel and Madison.

Preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Patricia Harris; maternal great-grandmothers, Helena Reimers and Betty Powell; and maternal great-grandfather, Doyle Reimers.