Funeral services will be held for Elsie Penner, 92, of Clinton, at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Herold Mennonite Church in Bessie.

Penner died Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Concordia Senior Care Center in Oklahoma City.

Elsie (Krewall) Penner was born June 27, 1924, to Edward Krewall and Augusta (Wedel) Krewall in Corn, where she was raised and attended school.

She married John W. Penner on Sept. 4, 1940, in Clinton. They made their first home on a farm in Cordell and later purchased a farm in Clinton, where they made their home until 1998.

They were active members of the Herold Mennonite Church in Bessie for many years.

Penner was self-taught on the mandolin, and enjoyed playing it for her lady friends and at special events.

She was an excellent seamstress and sewed all her children’s clothes. She was also employed outside the home and had various jobs.

She was a devout Christian and taught all her children to love the Lord. She often held devotions, and taught her children to be kind and always care for others.

After her husband died in 1998 Penner moved to Clinton. She began traveling and took many bus tours and cruises, with the Holy Lands being the highlight.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and thirteen brothers and sisters, Olga Krewall, Augusta Krewall, Lydia Krewall, Freda Krewall, Walda (Walt) Krewall, Minnie Krewall, Edward B. Krewall, Gertrude Krewall, Pauline Krewall, Adelia (Della) Krewall, Harry Krewall, Mathilda Ann (Tillie) Krewall and Martha Krewall.

Survivors include four children, Jim Penner and wife, Linda, Edmond, Teresa Penner Schmidt and husband, Arlo, Moundridge, Kan., Stan Penner, Livingston, Texas, and LoRita Penner Maddox and husband, Ken, Montgomery, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Mike Penner, Matthew Penner, Jay Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Janelle Schrag, Lorie Eichelberger, Darren Schmidt, Tamara Peters, Matthew Maddox, Scott Maddox and Krystal Delph; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Herold Mennonite Church in Bessie.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will conclude at Herold Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.