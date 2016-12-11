A memorial service will be held for Edward Neparko, 83, of Clinton, at 11 a.m. today at the White Dog Hill Restaurant in Clinton.

He died Sept. 17, 2016, at his home outside Clinton.

He was born Dec. 10, 1932 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He attended Winnipeg Public Schools through twelfth grade and then attended the University of Manitoba, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Chemistry.

After working in eastern Canada for two years, Neparko was accepted by the University of Oklahoma graduate school where he earned a doctorate in Physical Chemistry. His post-doctorate work was completed at the University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Alberta at Edmonton.

In October of 1963 Neparko accepted a teaching position with the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Chemistry Department, where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

Neparko proudly became a U.S. citizen Jan. 16, 1969.

He spent many summers farming and offering custom cutting and baling services throughout the area. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years on the family farm east of Clinton on Route 66.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older sisters, Helen and Olive.

Survivors include Mary Neparko, Santa Fe, N.M.; Yasha and Shannon Neparko; granddaughters Nadya and Katya, Vado, N.M.; and Felicia Neparko, Erie, Colo.

The family suggests memorials be made to the SWOSU Neparko Family Chemistry Scholarship Fund, the SWOSU Edward Neparko Senior Chemist Award, the SWOSU Neparko Family Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, the Waynoka Historical Society, or the Custer County Friends for Life Animal Society.

