Graveside services will be held for Edgar Heinrichs, 92, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.

He died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Heinrichs was born Aug. 6, 1924, in Weatherford, to David B. and Emilie (Schmidt) Heinrichs. He grew up and attended school in Weatherford.

He was employed with Dolese Concrete in Oklahoma City, and Schutes Body Shop in Weatherford. After his retirement he settled in Clinton and worked part-time for Thomason Car Repair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Henry, Herb, Frank, Ervin and Vernon Heinrichs; and four sisters, Katherine Schmidt, Marie Oblander, Sue LeMay and Matilta Thompson.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Arden Heinrichs, Doris Logsdon, Carol Balzer, David Dean Heinrichs, Ruby Weibe, Judy Schmidt, Pat Heinrichs Fields, Allen Bob Heinrichs, Ron Thompson and Paul LeMay.

The service will be officiated by Terrill Mitchell and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

