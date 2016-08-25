A memorial service will be held for Ed Smith, 65, of Texarkana, Texas, and formerly of Custer City, at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Castle Falls, 820 N. MacArthur Blvd, in Oklahoma City.

Smith died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.

Edward Ray Smith was born Jan. 16, 1951, to Robert Ray and Edna Fern (Pierce) Smith in Sayre. He was raised on a farm outside of Sweetwater before moving to Custer City in 1964. He graduated from Custer City High School in 1969. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.

In 1971 Smith married Connie Simpson, and in 1976 earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

In high school he had worked for the Clinton Co-op, and after returning from Vietnam he eventually worked his way to the top. He managed multiple grain elevators including locations in Hennessey, Custer City, Thomas, Okarche, Dodge City and Texarkana.

In 2007 Smith married Monica Diaz, and the couple made their home in Texarkana.

Smith enjoyed fishing, working cattle, caring for animals, woodworking, and enjoying family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elizabeth Kay Smith.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; his children, Jason Smith and wife Michele, of San Jose, Calif., and Jamie (Smith) Farley and husband John, of Edmond; step-children, Camila Payet and husband Alvaro, of Texarkana, and Carlos Sologuren, of Seville, Spain; three sisters, Mary Blocker and husband Ora, of Elk City, Reba Bratcher and husband Gerald, of Oklahoma City, and Sylvia Titus and husband Terry, of Seneca, S.C.; two brothers, Leonard Smith and wife Anita, of Clinton, and Robert Smith and wife Kim, of Mustang; two granddaughters, Harper Farley and Madison Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

