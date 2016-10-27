Funeral services for Dr. Russell Preston, 86, long-time Clinton orthopedic surgeon, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the First United Methodist Church of Clinton.

Preston died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Russell Milson Preston was born June 7, 1930, to Monroe Milson Preston and Zelma Eileen Prickett, in Fay, where he was raised. He graduated from Fay High School in 1948. He continued his education at Oklahoma University in Norman and was accepted to Oklahoma University Medical School, where he graduated in 1955.

Preston married Mary Lou Baity Aug. 15, 1953, in Chickasha.

He did his internship with Wesley Hospital in Oklahoma City, and later was drafted and commissioned into the U.S. Navy in 1957.

He was first stationed on the U.S.S. Roanoke (CL-145). He was sent to naval flight surgeon school, and then served as a naval flight surgeon.

After his service Preston was honorably discharged, and then served his residency at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

After his residency he returned to Custer County and settled in Clinton, where he opened his orthopedic office in 1964. He served western Oklahoma until the early 1990s.

Preston became a Christian at an early age, and had been attending the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and also the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Fraternity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Deborah Preston and Kathy Scott; a sister, Eileen Preston; and two brothers, Fred Preston and C.B. Preston.

Survivors include his wife, of the Corn home; three daughters, Rebecca Preston, Vashon Island, Wash., Shelly McKee and husband, Bret, Saltillo, Miss., and Mary Margaret Nava and husband, Luis, Pampa, Texas; six grandchildren, Josh Scott and wife, Carrie, Katie Pakzad and husband, Nima, Chephra McKee, Christopher McKee and fiancée, Courtney Simmons, Elaine Nava and Marianna Nava; one great-grandchild, Jett Pakzad; and a nephew, Randy Preston.

Those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to: Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma and Arkansas Chapter, Inc., 2448 E. 81st St., Suite 3000, Tulsa, OK 74137.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Fay under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

