Funeral services for Dorothy Adams-Murphy, 85, of Hobart, and former Custer County resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Elkview General Hospital in Hobart.

Dorothy Pearl (Wolfe) Adams-Murphy was born July 23, 1931, to Tommy Wolfe and Hattie (Roof) Wolfe in Camargo. She was raised in Coalgate and Camargo, where she first began school. She then moved to western Oklahoma and attended school in Foss.

She married Arther Lee Adams Dec. 23, 1948, in Clinton. The couple made their first home in Foss where they farmed, chopping and pulling cotton and hauling hay.

They and their nine children moved to Custer City in 1966, and Mr. Adams preceded her in death in 1970.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at Prairie View Manor (now Grace Living Center).

She later married Roland Murphy in 1993 in Clinton. They made their home in Hydro for several years before moving to Muskogee for another several years.

Due to failing health, Murphy returned to western Oklahoma and made her home in Hobart to be close to family. She had resided in a nursing home since 2010.

Murphy was a member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bingo, the outdoors and going for long walks.

She was preceded in death by both her husbands; her parents; three children, Tommy Adams, Geneva Smith and Peggy Clift; two sisters, Floye Reimer and Mary Jane Wolfe; five brothers, Joe Wilson, Jackie Wolfe, John Henry Wolfe, Tommie Wolfe and Leroy Wolfe.

Survivors include four daughters, Shirley Wynn, El Reno, Linda Delos, Clinton, Sharon Adams, Cordell, and Charlotte Margerum, Hobart; two sons, Arnold Adams, Clinton, Billy Adams, Clinton; five sisters, Peggy McLaughlin, Clinton, Ruby Schoonmaker, Hobart, Bonnie Eddings, Linda Cross and Louise Cross, all of Coalgate; four brothers, Clifford Roof and wife, Phyllis, Clinton, David Wolfe and wife, Sharon, Texas, Willie Wolfe and wife, Ramona, Coalgate, and James Wolfe, Coalgate.

She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Jesse Musick. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

