Doris Peterson

Doris Snider Peterson, 86, of Long Beach, Calif. and formerly of Arapaho, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Kaiser Hospital in Long Beach.

Peterson was born July 24, 1930, to Berna and Frieda Snider in Arapaho. She attended Arapaho School, where she graduated.

She later attended nursing school in Clinton, and shortly after moved to Long Beach, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil Peterson; four brothers, Orval Snider, Duane Snider, Lloyd Snider and R.C. Snider; and a sister, Waneta Foth.

Survivors include two sons, Donald and Bruce, both of Long Beach; three sisters, Maxine Utter, of Washington, Eva Elliott, of Clinton, and Jeanette Worley, of Florida; and one brother, Gordon Snider, of Texas.

