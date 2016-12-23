A chapel service for Donna Ronan, 83, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Donna Lee (Sullivan) Ronan was born Oct. 3, 1933, to Lester Sullivan and Esther (Bradshaw) Sullivan in Weatherford. She was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1950, and continued her education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

In 1951 she married Myron Gene Ronan in Richmond, Ind., where they made their home for the next nine years. They moved to Clinton in 1962, where they owned and operated a mechanic shop until failing health forced them to retire.

Ronan enjoyed gardening, working with her house plants, reading and carpentry.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include her three sons, Gary Ronan and wife, Glenda, of Weatherford, and Mark Ronan and Scott Ronan, both of Clinton; six grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, Hannah, Holly, Jessica and Mikka; and four great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Charles Murphy. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.