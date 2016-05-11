

Funeral services for Darlene Smith, 82, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Smith died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in the AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Darlene Maye Smith was born May 2, 1934, to Levi Madison Stockton and Ilo (Hann) Stockton in Arapaho. She was raised at Stafford.

She married J.C. Smith on May 12, 1952, in Clinton, before he was shipped off to war. She continued her senior year at Stafford and graduated as salutatorian from her high school in 1953.

At the end of her husband’s military service the couple made their home in Clinton. They later moved to California for a few years before settling back in Clinton in 1956.

Smith had worked for J.C. Penney Company and Clinton Hospital. She also co-owned and operated the Dairy Boy in Arapaho, and worked for the C.R. Anthony Store and Clinton Schools cafeteria. She was a volunteer at the Wear It Again Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert (Bob) Stockton, William (Bill) Stockton and Levi Stockton Jr.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Diana (Smith) Cariker and husband Dennis, of Norman; two sons, James (Jimmy) Smith and wife Linda, of Clinton, and Philip Smith and wife Norma, of Burns Flat; two brothers, Kenneth Stockton and Eldon Stockton, both of Clinton; a sister, Belle Kelley, of Weatherford; five grandchildren, Carre’ Dawson and husband Billy, of Weatherford, Neil Glance of Clinton, James “Bubba” Smith and wife Jennifer, of Oklahoma City, Julie Lewis and husband Aaron, Oklahoma City, and Chris Pitts, of New York; four great-grandchildren, Seth Glance, Adrianna Glance, Dylan Lewis and Noah Lewis; and a great-granddaughter on the way.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Charley Murphy, Sandy Shepherd and Basil McClure. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

