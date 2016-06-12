Charles Day

Services will be held today for Charles Dennis Day, 82, of Leedey, at 1:30 p.m. in the United Methodist Church in Leedey.

He died Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Elk City.

Day was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Trail, to George Dennis Day and Bertha Mildred (Twyman) Day. He was raised in the Trail community and attended Trail School until its closing. He then graduated from Leedey High School in 1951.

He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a degree in animal husbandry.

After graduating from OSU he returned to the Trail area and helped his father on the farm. In 1957 he joined the Army and did his basic training at Fort Chaffee, Ark. Following an honorable discharge from the Army, he served in the Army Reserves until March of 1963.

He moved with his parents west of Leedey, where he helped his father raise hogs and cattle. Day received several awards and ribbons for his prize Hereford cattle.

He enjoyed riding horses, hunting quail with his brothers and watching OSU football. He also enjoyed visits from his brothers, nephews and niece.

Day was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Leedey. His church family was very important to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bobbie Day and Eddie Day; a nephew, Chuck Day; and one sister-in-law, Dorotha Day.

Survivors include one brother, Don Day and wife, Sarah, of Urbana, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Betty Day and Lola Day; one niece, Cheryl Schweitzer and husband, Eric; four nephews, Keith Day and wife, Gail, Dennis Day and wife, Jackie, Dan Day and wife, Betty, and Pat Day and wife, Suzanne; 13 great-nieces and -nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

Interment will follow the service at Trail Cemetery in Leedey.