Funeral service for Charles Neil Sweeney. 57 year old resident of Thomas, OK will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church of Thomas with Pastor Tim Billy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Valley Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home of Thomas.

Charles ‘Neil’ Sweeney was born on September 17, 1959 in Thomas, OK. He was the youngest of three sons born to Edward Thomas and Lucille Johnson Sweeney. Neil passed away January 30, 2017 at the age of 57, in his home in Thomas, OK. Neil was raised in Thomas, and graduated from Thomas High School in 1977. Neil then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK, where he earned a degree in Accounting. Growing up, wheat harvest was a constant factor in Neil’s life from a young age harvesting wheat with his father Ed and his brothers, to custom harvesting with Taylor Harvesting beginning in his teenage years. Neil spent several years managing the McNeil Grain Elevator in Taloga, OK. At the time of his death, he was an employee of Wheeler Brothers Grain in Thomas, OK where he occasionally participated in the farming and life wisdom shared at the domino table.

Neil was an avid deer hunter, a proud parrothead, a devoted fan of The Boss, the Oklahoma Sooners, America’s Team (Dallas Cowboys), a black lab named Bud, fireworks and homemade ice cream, chocolate cake, his family and friends that became family, and recently, Facebook. He was a fan of wheat harvest every May, and no longer a fan every July.

Neil is preceded in death by his father, Edward Sweeney. Neil is survived by his mother, Lucille Sweeney of Thomas, OK; his oldest brother Mark and wife, Karen Sweeney of Thomas, OK; older brother Kevin and wife, Wendy Sweeney of Killdeer, IL; two nieces, Nicole and Jeff Priefert of Weatherford, OK; Kristin and Justin Wade of Guthrie, OK; and two great-nephews, Jaxon and Jayden Priefert, as well as several lifelong and new friends.