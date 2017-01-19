Funeral services for C.C. Crispin, 70, well known farmer and rancher from the Putnam area, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Putnam First Christian Church.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Clinton.

C.C. Crispin Jr. was born Oct. 14, 1946, to Carroll and Fern (Graft) Crispin in Thomas. He was raised on the family farm near Putnam and attended school at Independence, Putnam and Leedey.

After graduating from high school Crispin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in July 1970. After his discharge he returned to western Oklahoma.

In 1971 Crispin married Nelda Stephenson, in Webb. The couple farmed, ranched and raised Beefmaster cattle in Putman and Webb for a number of years.

Crispin was a member of the Prairie Bell Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; many aunts and uncles; and a great-niece, Landry Hartzell.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a brother, Ronnie Crispin and wife, Letha, of Taloga; an aunt, Arlita (Crispin) Ferrell; a nephew, Rene Crispin and wife, Ann; a niece, Julie Hartzell and husband, David; a great-nephew, Peyton; a great-niece, Jenna Page and husband, Easton; a great-great-nephew, Rawlings Page; and a host of family, friends and neighbors.

The service will be officiated by Rev. David Beck and Rev. Sandy Shepherd. Burial will conclude at Prairie Bell Cemetery near Putnam under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.