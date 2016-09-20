Carolyn Bates

Funeral services for Carolyn L. Bates, 63, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of Christ in Clinton.

She died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Carolyn Lou Bates was born March 28, 1953, to Carl Wesley Garner and Bonnie Hazel (Luster) Garner, in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High school in 1971. She married Daniel Bates, in Clinton, also in 1971.

Bates was employed by Lia Enterprises as office manager, and had previously been employed as a secretary by Paul Kluver.

She was a member of the Church of Christ, and her favorite pastime was reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joice Williams.

Survivors include her husband, of the home, and her church family.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters and Ryan Driskill. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

