Funeral services for Carol Allison, 85, of Clinton, were held Monday at First United Methodist Church.

She died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Carol June Allison was born Oct. 16, 1931, to Claud E. Allen and Alice Bernice (Colgrove) Allen in Arapaho. She was raised in Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1949.

Allison worked for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation from 1949 until 1951.

She married Donald Allison Dec. 30, 1951, in Arapaho, and the couple made their home in Clinton.

Allison returned to work at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 1964, and worked there until her retirement in 1995.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved to cook, sew and clean and considered those her hobbies.

Allison was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Ginger Rogers; and three brothers, Charles Allen, Keith Allen and Donald Allen.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Allison, of Clinton; three grandchildren, Melissa Weaver and husband, Jason, of Clinton, Tara Tannenbaum, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Rhett Poore and wife, Desiree, of Clinton; eight great-grandchildren, Erica, Patrick, Ginna, Jadyn, Jentry, Landry, Jace and Maci; one great-great-grandchild, Zoe; and a very special friend, Sandra Hernandez, of Clinton.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to Clinton’s First United Methodist Church.

The service was officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Interment followed at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.