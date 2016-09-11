Capacine Watan

Funeral services for Capacine D. Watan, 45, of Weatherford, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

She died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in her Weatherford home.

Capacine Doreen Watan was born July 4, 1971, to Max Watan Jr. and Dorene (Walker) Watan, in Clinton. She was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1990.

Watan was a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. She enjoyed Native American dancing, tennis, beadwork, serving in the color guard band and University of Oklahoma sports.

She was preceded in death by two uncles, Thomas Allen Watan and Sterling Watan Sr.; and two nephews, Christopher Sage and Singing Bird Watan.

Survivors include a daughter, TuSheena Watan, Weatherford; two sons, Travis Cleek, Stillwater, and Levi Watan, Norman; two sisters, Chereesa Watan, El Reno, and April Watan, Kingfisher; three brothers, Max Watan III and Michael Watan, both of Weatherford, and Ruben Watan, El Reno; a great-grandchild, Tatum Watan; two aunts, Phyllis Big Left Hand and Wanda White Buffalo; and an uncle, Johnny Lee Walter.

A traditional all-night wake service will be held starting at 7 p.m. tonight in the Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Sophia Big Goose and Mona Bearshield. Burial will follow at Colony Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

