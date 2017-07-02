Candace “Candy” Mueller

A memorial service for Candy Mueller, 69, former Clinton educator, was held Monday in the Tornado Dome.

She died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Candace Sue Mueller was born Oct. 25, 1947, to Harold F. Comer and Mary Helen (Acre) Comer in Thomas. She was raised in Fay and after graduating high school attended Southwestern Oklahoma State College in Weatherford. She received a physical education degree and later returned to earn a master’s degree in math.

Mueller started her teaching career in 1969 by teaching math and coaching girl’s basketball at Clinton Junior High School. She continued to coach and teach math at all levels, from middle school to high school, for more than 46 years. She retired in May 2016 but had continued to support many athletic events.

She was a longtime faithful and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing softball, needlepoint, taking road trips, attending all Clinton Schools’ athletic events, and she especially enjoyed fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mueller is survived by her husband, Don, of the home; a daughter, Canda Mueller and husband, Jamie Sharp, of Arapaho; a son, Will Mueller and wife, Jenny, of Clinton; two grandchildren, Janelle and John Sharp; two sisters, Judy Yates and husband, Mickey, of Blair, and Leanna McMullin of Middleton; and a special niece, Lori Hamburger of Barnsdall.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Clinton Public School Foundation, PO Box 822, Clinton, Okla. 73601.

The service was officiated by Pastor Jerry Lamb and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

