Funeral services for Bobbie Seibold, 68, of Weatherford, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church of Weatherford.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, following a battle with cancer.

Bobbie Jean (Lee) Seibold was born Sept. 2, 1948, to Robert and Juanita (Richardson) Lee in Colony. She spent her early years in Colony, where she also started school. The family moved to Arapaho in 1962.

She married Albert Seibold Oct. 3, 1964, in Arapaho.

The couple made their homes in Arapaho and Weatherford. In 1972 they began Albert’s Auto Repair, which later became Albert’s Wrecker and Tire Service.

She was a member of the Emanuel Baptist Church in Weatherford. She loved traveling, going on jeep rides, collecting rocks and driftwood, and dancing. Her passion was helping and doing for others, and with her husband had taken numerous young people into their home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sue Fisher and infant Shirley Dean Lee; and two brothers, Rick McNutt and R.E. Lee.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Pandra Seibold and Lou Ella Seibold, and a son, Albert “Bo” Seibold Jr. and wife, Lisa, all of Weatherford; four sisters, Mae Lee, of Florida, Betha Jo Evans, of Stillwater, Gail Ruth Cookerly and husband, Steve, of Perkins, and Jeannie Parker and husband, Jimmy, of Clinton; three brothers, Verlin David Lee, of Weatherford, Tommy Phillip Lee, of Perkins, and Dwight Lee and wife, Kay, of Kingston; five grandchildren, Tosha Redd, Michael Jean Lindero, Korbin Seibold, Rickie Seibold and Austin Seibold; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to Multi-County Youth and Family Services, 600 Avant, Clinton, OK 73601, or to Mission House, 300 S. 7th St., Clinton, OK, 73601.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Wendell Folsom. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

