Funeral services for Bill Gilbert, 65, of Arapaho, will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in the Arapaho home.

Billy Charles Gilbert was born Jan. 12, 1951, to Ivan Dean Gilbert and Bertha Emmaline (Green) Gilbert in Perryton, Texas. He was raised and attended school in Perryton.

He started working in the oilfields, and made his home in Clinton and then in Arapaho. He married Helen Briscoe, who has since preceded him in death.

His hobbies consisted of spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as shooting and fishing.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Homer and Jackie Massey.

He is survived by five daughters, Donna Pelot, Fort Worth, Texas, Rhonda Bailey and husband, Andy, Frank Town, Colo., Chelley Miller, Lebanon, Ind., Bertha Jo Lilley, Clinton, and Debbie Parsons, Grand Junction, Colo.; three sons, Tim Huffman and wife, Doris, Gene Parsons and wife, Wendy, Wasilla, Alaska, and Billy Gilbert and wife, Jamie, Arapaho; two sisters, Judy Pearl Newsom and husband, Tommy, Graham, Texas, and Melody Joyce Hudson and husband, Frank, Flower Bluff, Texas; five brothers, Arthur “Pete” Gilbert, Tenn., Richard Holcomb, Clinton, Russell Holcomb and wife, Sandy, Elk City, Kenneth Holcomb and wife, Brenda, Elk City, and James Massey, Fort Gibson; 23 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will conclude at 2 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

