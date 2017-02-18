Betty Kirkpatrick Keeler

A burial service for Betty Jane Kirkpatrick Keeler, 91, will be held at a later date in Fay.

Keeler died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Ponca City.

She was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Darrow. She graduated from Fay High School and attended Southwestern State Teacher’s College.

She married Wayne Kirkpatrick Nov. 6, 1943, in Kingfisher. The couple moved to Richardson, Texas, where she worked at a major bank selling stocks and bonds for 25 years.

Her hobbies were homemaking, needlework, sewing, reading and music. She was a faithful member of her church in Richardson, Texas, and was also a member of United Methodist Women and a volunteer in the church’s library.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her twin daughters, Betty Jean and Vicky Jane; her sister, Emma Lea Bradford; and her second husband, William Keeler.

Survivors include her brother, Bennett Cole and wife, Norma; her son, Larry Wayne Kirkpatrick and wife, Nancy, previously of Clinton and now of Moore; a daughter, Jerry Joan Lamb of Ponca City; her grandchildren, Judith Kirkpatrick Adams and husband, Bryan, Chris Kirkpatrick and wife, Torey, Amy Heape and husband, William, Kirsten Weems and Donovan Weems.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacey Adams Smallwood and husband, Shawn, Britton Cole Adams, Leah Kirkpatrick, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Tanner Heape, Donovan Heape, Ryker Heape, Kelsey Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Maya Taylor and Jack Robert Weems; one great-great-granddaughter, Brylin Grace Smallwood; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Condolences may be sent to Larry and Nancy Kirkpatrick, 1828 S.E. 1st St., Moore OK 73160.