Funeral services for Barney Brown, 87, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in the United Methodist Healthcare Center in Clinton.

Barney Lee Brown was born Feb. 17, 1929, to Isaac Brown and Matilda (Javorsky) Brown in Weatherford. He was raised four miles west of Bessie until he was 12 years old. He attended the Black Concord Country School with the exception of grades three and four when he attended school at Bessie.

Brown’s father passed away when he was young and he helped on the family farm. He and his mother milked cows and raised chickens, and sold milk, cream and eggs to provide for their livelihood.

They moved to Shafter, Calif., in 1941. It was there he joined the Boy Scouts of America, and he later became Assistant Scout Master in Clinton from 1949 to 1950.

He and his mother returned to Weatherford in 1945, where he attended Weatherford High School for his sophomore and junior year. He moved to Clinton during his senior year and graduated from Clinton High School in 1947.

While he was still in school he worked for Hayden Harris Oil Company. He lived at the Clinton Fire Department from August 1946 until January 1948, and ended up serving as a volunteer fireman until August of 1966.

He married Aleen Nisle Feb. 1, 1948, and they made their first home in Clinton. He was employed at Sauter Automotive in Clinton and at Smith Hardware until 1949, when he became parts manager for Al Dykes Chevrolet in Weatherford.

In 1952 he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was wounded and received a medical discharge in February of 1953.

He then returned to Clinton and worked for Mahanay Brothers Auto Parts, and later for Strange Jones. He also worked for Case Tractor Company from 1976 until 1990.

His wife preceded him in death in 1971 and he married Patricia Redmond in 1977. They continued to make their home in Clinton.

Brown had been a lifelong active and faithful member of the Baptist Church and taught Sunday school from 1949 until 2003. He spoke and ministered on KWOE Clinton Radio Station for several years, and began serving at the Bessie Baptist Mission as a lay pastor. He also served as Gideon speaker for about 10 years.

Brown was a pilot and loved flying. He flew with the Civil Air Patrol in the early 1950s, and he also enjoyed trapshooting at the Clinton Gun Club.

He was preceded in death by his first and second wife; his parents; a sister, Annie Meget, and a brother, Harvey Brown.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Barrick and husband, Jeff, of Arapaho, and Sandra Beilue and husband, Jon Mark, of Amarillo, Texas; two sons, Todd Redmond and wife, Shea, of Austin, Texas, and Ralph Redmond, of Mansfield, Texas; seven grandchildren, Blake Beilue, of Denver, Colo., Chad Beilue, of Dallas, Texas, Leah Chisum and husband, Jason, of Arapaho, Jenne Lowry and husband, Wheeler, of Clinton, Lani Walters and husband, Clay, of Canute, Emery Redmond, of Austin, Texas, and Jack Redmond, of Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Nislee Chisum, Mackee Jo Chisum and George Lowry Jr.; and dear friend Donna Giles.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Doug Lewis and Pastor Chris Fields. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.