Barbara Pigg

Funeral services for Barbara Ellen Pigg, 59, of Weatherford, have been set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Church in Weatherford.

She died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Pigg was born Sept. 23, 1957, to Tom and Alberta (McConnell ) Landers. She was raised in various areas of western Oklahoma and attended Weatherford Schools.

She was a retired cook at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Pigg was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Weatherford. Her hobbies included reading, watching television, crafts and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mike Landers; and a sister, Trudy Ratliff.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Pigg of Weatherford; a son, Caroll Pigg of Magnolia, Texas; three sisters, Judy Perkins and Wanda Landers, both of Clinton, and Janie Burnham of Florida; two brothers, Mark Landers of Weatherford and Frankie Landers of Florida; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor David Corley. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

