Funeral services for Barbara Baca, 73, Clinton resident will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, officiated by Bowman Vowell and Rev. Dale Nease. Burial will conclude in the Stafford Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home

Barbara Ann (Auxier) Baca was born June 5, 1943 to Everett Alan Auxier and Alta Mae (Goodman) Auxier in Clinton, Oklahoma and passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016 in her Clinton home.

Barbara was raised in Stafford, Oklahoma where she graduated from Stafford School in 1961. She was married to Dwayne Vowell that same year in Clinton. They made their first home in Stafford and then they moved to Clinton in 1966. She was employed at the First National Bank.

She was married to Doug Baca on February 14, 1981 in Clinton. She then began a career with Public Service of Oklahoma in 1983 and worked with them until the office closed. She was also employed at Dupree Flower and Gifts for over 10 years. Doug preceded her in death in 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

She was a longtime active and faithful member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an accomplished artist and painted numerous wonderful paintings and enjoyed spending time with her Wednesday Morning Painting Class. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and doing needlework, but her real passion was the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter Canda Dupree and husband, Danny, son, Scott Vowell and wife, Jennifer, all of Clinton, two steps sons, Bryan Baca and wife, Leadell, Clinton, Douglas E. Baca, Edmond, OK, sister Marylin Peck and husband, Dennis, Cushing, OK and a brother in law, Eddie Vowell and wife Janis, Commerce, TX.,

She is also survived by nine grandchildren Addison and Austin Dupree, Chelsei and Bowman Vowell, Taylor Hartman and husband, Matt, Briley Baca, Colter and Cami Baca, Connor Shirey, and a great grandson Timber Hartman.

